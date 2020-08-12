Investing in Closed-End Funds (CEFs) with a low Z-Score is a good strategy for finding deals, as the CEF will likely return to it's standard Z-Score of zero over time (regression to the mean). I see a lot of articles about CEFs showing CEFs with the lowest Z-Scores, etc., but I can't find a site which allows me to see the Z-Score of a specific CEF or search by Z-Score. I'd like to avoid calculating it manually, as that's not really feasible to do on a large/recurring scale.

Does anyone know of a site or tool which allows this?

Thank you!