What time on Friday do gold futures weekly options expire?

For example, I am interested in knowing what time the /GCV20:XCEC 1/100 AUG 20 (Wk2) /OG2Q20:XCEC 1925 CALL option expires this Friday.

I asked my broker, and they told me that all /GC options (weekly and monthly) expire at 12:30pm CT.

However, that conflicts with information that I found on a CME web page. On that page, if you set the Type to "American Options" (monthly options), it explicitly states that "Trading terminates at 12:30 p.m. CT on the 4th last business day of the month prior to the contract month."

But if you set the Type to "Weekly Options", all it says is that "Trading terminates on Friday of the contract week." And the trading hours are "Sunday - Friday 6:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT)". So that suggests to me that the weekly options expire at 4:00pm CT.

So do the gold futures weekly options expire at 12:30pm CT or 4:00pm CT on Fridays?