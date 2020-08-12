Our house is being damaged by subsidence. The insurer agrees and has accepted liability (actually, passed it on to a specialist third party). At present they are monitoring the situation and organising the felling of the trees that are presumed to be the cause. The plan is to monitor the situation to ensure that the movement has stopped and then repair the damage.

My question is: what should we expect the repairs to fix, and what is the process?

The property was built around 1996 and is a brick detached house. We live in England.

The damage includes exterior and interior cracking, and windows and one door that don't shut easily. Also along one wall the foundations have shifted, so that the bricks under the damp course have moved out a centimetre or so, and associated with this there is a ~1cm crack in another wall running from the damp course down below ground (presumably right down to the foundations).