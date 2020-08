I'm aware of several people earning in a one-dollar salary, and I'm not aware of anyone earning in a one-cent salary. Is it possible to have a one-cent-per-year salary in the United States?

I understand from Wikipedia that:

One-dollar salaries are used in situations where an executive wishes to work without direct compensation, but for legal reasons must receive a payment above zero, so as to distinguish him or her from a volunteer.

so I wonder if the minimum is 0.01 USD or 1 USD.