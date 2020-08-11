0

When I sell covered calls I see the balance that I was paid (the premium) represented as a negative number under the "options" section of my balances. Why? It makes sense to me that the premium would be assumed mine (not a debit or something I'm waiting on).

  • Probably a question for your broker. I see a negative only when the cost of my short call has gone up since I sold it (because closing it will result in a loss). – Hart CO 34 mins ago
    @HartCO Schwab as in the tags – HH- Apologize to Carole Baskin 34 mins ago
  • @Hart Co -If you own a security, it has a positive value which you realize when you sell the security. If you are short a security, it has a negative value which is eliminated when you buy the security to close. In an account page, There are 3 components: Market Price, Market Value of Position and P&L. If the price of a short call goes up, the call incurs a loss. That's P&L. However, the short call is a liability and that liability also becomes more negative as the call's price goes up (Market Value). – Bob Baerker 5 mins ago
0

You are short the call. It is a liability that you must satisfy and therefore the Market Value is negative.

Here's an example that might be an easier way to understand it. You sell a call for $10. Assuming no commissions and fees, $1,000 is deposited into your account. Your cash balance increases by $1,000. Has you account value gone up by $1,000? No, because if the call's price is still $10, it's a $1,000 liability. That is how much it would cost for you to buy it back. Plus $1,000 and minus $1,000 equals zero and therefore your account value is unchanged.

  • I own the stock though (the call is covered), and the premium is immediately mine, right? – HH- Apologize to Carole Baskin 6 mins ago
  • @HH- Apologize to Carole Baskin - Yes, the premium is yours, no matter what. Ignoring upside opportunity cost, your risk is if the stock's price drops more than the amount of the premium received. – Bob Baerker 2 mins ago

