-2

Has anyone lost money because a bank failed and they had more than $250k in deposits? As in, has this ever happened?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Anthony Dwayne Chapelle is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Anthony Dwayne Chapelle is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.