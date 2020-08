Look at the charts of QQQ and VOO. Obviously QQQ beats VOO. Expense ration. VOO is 0.03% and QQQ is 0.2%

Assuming QQQ will keep beating VOO within the next 30 years, does it make sense to pay 0.2% to QQQ. How will the compounding interest work out?

If I invest $1,000 in VOO and QQQ, 30 years from now, will my VOO account be larger than QQQ account? (of course assuming QQQ keeps beating VOO just like it did, and eating out 0.2% just like it did)