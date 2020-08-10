0

Pretty self-explanatory here. I have owned the home for just about a year; I still believe in the neighborhood's long term potential, but there is a bit of buyer's market due to COVID and it is causing homes to sit for a while on the market, thereby inducing price cuts, thereby reducing the value of my home (based on a CMA). What should I do? I figured I just sit tight on it; either rent it out or live in it myself. Is the long term hold the move here? That's what seems to make sense to me but I want to make sure I have considered everything.

Edit: To clarify, the original intention of this property was to buy it, live in it for a bit, and then rent it out perpetually as a source of income. The going rate in the area puts the property (if fully rent it out) at a -$50/month cash flow.

Your options are the same as if prices had not changed. You bought the home, you own it now regardless of what the surrounding market has done.

Those options are:

  1. Sell the home, likely at a loss and after a long listing period
  2. Live in the home. It's change in value won't change that arrangement much.
  3. Rent the home, per your numbers at a slight loss
  4. Leave it sit empty. This is obviously a terrible choice but it is an option.
  5. Abandon the home and let the bank repossess it. Also a terrible choice.

I think you should stick to your original plan:

the original intention of this property was to buy it, live in it for a bit, and then rent it out perpetually as a source of income

The only change here is that you will either take a loss on rent or extend "a bit" to a longer period of time.

If there are other circumstances such as a job change, retirement, relocation, etc. You should edit your original post to be more specific to your situation, circumstances, and needs.

