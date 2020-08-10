Pretty self-explanatory here. I have owned the home for just about a year; I still believe in the neighborhood's long term potential, but there is a bit of buyer's market due to COVID and it is causing homes to sit for a while on the market, thereby inducing price cuts, thereby reducing the value of my home (based on a CMA). What should I do? I figured I just sit tight on it; either rent it out or live in it myself. Is the long term hold the move here? That's what seems to make sense to me but I want to make sure I have considered everything.

Edit: To clarify, the original intention of this property was to buy it, live in it for a bit, and then rent it out perpetually as a source of income. The going rate in the area puts the property (if fully rent it out) at a -$50/month cash flow.