In Europe, I work for a small/honest internet business. We make a fair profit every month, so we wanted to deposit our profits in different banks, until we decide what to do with the money.

To our surprise, all the banks we contacted were reluctant to open a bank deposit for us (even an interest free deposit). They say they would make a loss on every EUR we deposit!

They would only open an account for us if we plan to do many transactions on that account, where they would take a fee (e.g. bank transfers to pay salaries, etc). But we just want to deposit the money!

Why do EU banks lose money on every EUR customers deposit into their accounts, even if they don't pay interest to customers anymore?

  • This isn't the case in the USA. Must be a Europe specific issue. – gaefan 24 mins ago
Why do EU banks lose money on every EUR customers deposit into their accounts, even if they don't pay interest to customers anymore?

Obviously, it costs billions to run a huge retail organization like a bank.

Why would they take accounts which generate no fees?

There's "no mystery" here.

(You may be thinking about the fact that deposits are "worth" something to banks; i.e. it increases their fractional reserve base. Banks deal in trillions, and, a tiny amount of currency means nothing. Small customers are a nuisance they don't want. Note that indeed, if you wish to deposit 10s of millions, they will take it.)

They can just print their own..

    thanks, I was looking for a more technical answer, because banks have been always able to "print" their own money (see "fractional reserve banking") but until a few years ago they well still happy to take deposits. – elemolotiv 49 mins ago
  • Europe may be larger than I think but generally not many banks can print money, as they please. – Bernhard Döbler 46 mins ago
  • LOL still a good answer :) – Fattie 6 mins ago

