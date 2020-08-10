In Europe, I work for a small/honest internet business. We make a fair profit every month, so we wanted to deposit our profits in different banks, until we decide what to do with the money.

To our surprise, all the banks we contacted were reluctant to open a bank deposit for us (even an interest free deposit). They say they would make a loss on every EUR we deposit!

They would only open an account for us if we plan to do many transactions on that account, where they would take a fee (e.g. bank transfers to pay salaries, etc). But we just want to deposit the money!

Why do EU banks lose money on every EUR customers deposit into their accounts, even if they don't pay interest to customers anymore?