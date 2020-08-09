A friend of mine owed his bank £200 and had £2000 loan to repay but he left the uk without paying it. Now the amount has increased. His relative kept receiving debt collection letters and they forwarded his address of Mauritius to the debt collectors. Now he received a court letter in Mauritius, what will happen now please advise me.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 11 times
New contributor
-
a court letter in Mauritius, what, do you mean from the UK courts, or the Mauritiius courts?? – Fattie 1 hour ago