I am a resident alien for tax purposes (H1B visa). My wife is on H4 dependent visa in the USA. She has been in USA for 189 days in 2019. 0 days in 2018 and 2017. She cannot apply for an SSN. She doesn't have an ITIN yet. We are trying to Married filing jointly .

Substantial presence test for my wife: 189 + (1/3)*(0) + (1/6)*(0) = 189

It looks like to me that she a resident alien based on a substantial presence test.

My questions: