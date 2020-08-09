I wanted to use one of those merchandise stores to get money, but I don't want to give my bank details, for three reasons. 1, I don't know my bank details (my parents do), 2, I don't feel comfortable with that, and 3, I want the money so I can buy something later, but if it's in my bank account, then I'll feel like keeping it in there and saving it. So I was wondering if there is some site out there on the internet that gives you something like a bank and also a credit card number or something so I could spend from it too. Kinda like chime (I think) except it doesn't need a physical address or phone number. Cuz I don't wanna give my address, and I don't have a phone. Sorry if this is a stupid and obvious question.