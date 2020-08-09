I'm looking to sign up for the Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card as I'm about to make a >$500 purchase and would like to receive the $200 bonus offer. This purchase would be made on a foreign website and in a foreign currency.

However, in their Offer Details I see:

("Purchases" do not include balance transfers, cash advances, travelers checks, foreign currency, money orders, wire transfers or similar cash-like transactions, lottery tickets, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or similar betting transactions, any checks that access your account, interest, unauthorized or fraudulent charges, and fees of any kind, including an annual fee, if applicable.)

Is this referring using the credit card to withdraw foreign currency, or is this referring to any purchases involving foreign currency?

Thanks! Any help/clarification is much appreciated!