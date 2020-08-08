-1

I read on this answer by kurtosis:

Stock tickers exist on most stock exchanges and are unique to an exchange or country.

Is there any stock exchange that doesn't use ticker symbols (a.k.a. stock symbols)?

| improve this question | |
  • If a stock exchange doesn't use ticker symbols, ticker symbols will still be given by third-parties anyway (e.g. Bloomberg symbols, Reuters RIC). – Flux 33 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.