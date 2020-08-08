I'm currently a perm resident of Washington (past 3 years). I work full-time for a big software company. I would like to work remotely in Florida, California, and Puerto Rico, and Texas, each for about 3 months. I've been reading info online but most of the articles are about what happens when you permanently change your residency (i.e live somewhere for more than half the year). What if in a single year, I've lived in 4 different states? Will I have to pay any state income tax? Will my state for tax purposes remain as Washington if I don't have a permanent home anywhere else?