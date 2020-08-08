There are several complex details and activity sequences that you need to know about, and most people buy real estate rather rarely, so they might not know them, or not remember them.

In addition, compared to other typical transactions, every error can bear significant losses; buying a rotted or moldy house can easily set you back five or ten annual salaries.

Therefore, most people are nervous about missing something, and prefer to pay an agent - who supposedly knows the hooks and traps - to watch out for them, and can be held responsible for gross negligence.

Of course, agents are not very interested in people avoiding them, and try to make it very hard to buy or sell without an agent - typically, the buyer and seller agent are willing to split the 6%, so each gets 3% only anyway, but if you try to buy or sell without an agent, the other party's agent wants the full 6%, so you didn't save a thing, and took on considerable risk.

One option is to take a real-estate agent class, without getting a license, which gives you the basic know how to try to transact on your own.