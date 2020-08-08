0

On the surface, real estate transactions are quite mundane. You find a property you like, you get a lawyer to do a background check on the ownership documents and draft up the contract, after which you sign the papers and do the money transfer. There's some risk of fraud/land ownership problems for which a lawyer could be useful, but otherwise it's a straightforward business transaction.

However it seems that in the US there is a convention of using buyer and seller agents, which don't seem to do all that much but make each transaction 3 to 10 percent more expensive. What is the reason behind this? Why not shop for houses via something like FB marketplace and only pay a relatively small fee to a lawyer who ensures fraud won't take place?

| improve this question | |
  • Most house sales involve two parties in addition to the buyer and seller; the mortgage holder of the house being sold, who wants to be sure that the mortgage is paid off in full from the proceeds of the sale right then and there before the seller pockets any of the money from the sale, and the buyer's putative mortgage holder whose money is actually paying most of the agreed-upon sale price to the seller. – Dilip Sarwate 39 mins ago
0

There are several complex details and activity sequences that you need to know about, and most people buy real estate rather rarely, so they might not know them, or not remember them.
In addition, compared to other typical transactions, every error can bear significant losses; buying a rotted or moldy house can easily set you back five or ten annual salaries.

Therefore, most people are nervous about missing something, and prefer to pay an agent - who supposedly knows the hooks and traps - to watch out for them, and can be held responsible for gross negligence.

Of course, agents are not very interested in people avoiding them, and try to make it very hard to buy or sell without an agent - typically, the buyer and seller agent are willing to split the 6%, so each gets 3% only anyway, but if you try to buy or sell without an agent, the other party's agent wants the full 6%, so you didn't save a thing, and took on considerable risk.

One option is to take a real-estate agent class, without getting a license, which gives you the basic know how to try to transact on your own.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.