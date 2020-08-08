I bought a holiday apartment in Goa some years ago. I had an NRI account. The bank then changed it to an NRO savings account. I sold it three years ago and the money was paid into this account. I wish to transfer this money to my UK account. My bank (Axis) said I need proof of the purchase money coming from UK, and they would sort it. However, the bank has done nothing for over three years even though I have sent them all the proof they need many times and now ignore my e-mails. I have a visa and PAN card. How can I transfer my money?