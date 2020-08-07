0

Following up on this question, say I purchase a stock from apple and own 0.5% of it, when it has 52 million shares. But company shares seem to fluctuate. So, if they fluctuate to for example 60 million shares, does that mean that the percentage of the company I own get smaller? Meaning less money from that investment?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Marina is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Marina is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.