Following up on this question, say I purchase a stock from apple and own 0.5% of it, when it has 52 million shares. But company shares seem to fluctuate. So, if they fluctuate to for example 60 million shares, does that mean that the percentage of the company I own get smaller? Meaning less money from that investment?
0.5% of 52 million is 260,000. 260,000 is 0.433% of 60 million. The number of shares you own did not change, but the percentage of outstanding shares that you own has declined. – Flux 52 mins ago
"Meaning less money from that investment?" Not necessarily. Read: How does a public company issue new shares without diluting the value held by existing shareholders? – Flux 49 mins ago