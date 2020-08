From my understanding, exchange-traded notes (ETNs) are essentially debt instruments. Due to "liquidity premium", I assume that ETNs listed on an exchange will command a higher price than ETNs that are not listed. What stops an ETN issuer from deliberately delisting its ETN in order to make the price fall (i.e. create a "liquidity discount"), such that the issuer can repurchase ETNs (i.e. retire debt) at a lower price?