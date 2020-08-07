0

In a situation where you start a job:

  • $30k taxable relocation benefits
  • $18k tax grossup (FICA/federal/state income tax)
  • Relocation evenly vests over 2 years
  • Relocation all paid out in 2020
  • Start date of 1/1/2020

I am assuming that if you have a tax grossup and leave, that is considered part of the relocation paid by the company for purposes of paying reloc back. What I do not understand are the tax implications for relocation payback in these types of scenarios:

  1. Leave 2/1/2020 (So have vested 1/24th of the total relocation amount)
  2. Leave 1/1/2021 (vesting 1/2 total amount)

If it matters, the pay back would happen in 2020/2021 respectively.

How would these scenarios impact your taxes?

| improve this question | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.