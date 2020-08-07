In a situation where you start a job:

$30k taxable relocation benefits

$18k tax grossup (FICA/federal/state income tax)

Relocation evenly vests over 2 years

Relocation all paid out in 2020

Start date of 1/1/2020

I am assuming that if you have a tax grossup and leave, that is considered part of the relocation paid by the company for purposes of paying reloc back. What I do not understand are the tax implications for relocation payback in these types of scenarios:

Leave 2/1/2020 (So have vested 1/24th of the total relocation amount) Leave 1/1/2021 (vesting 1/2 total amount)

If it matters, the pay back would happen in 2020/2021 respectively.

How would these scenarios impact your taxes?