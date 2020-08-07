I will probably start to work in the UK soon (a couple of months) and I was starting to look for bank account to open. I have a couple of bank accounts in Italy and I will probably keep them, but I will probably need another for day to day use.

My main needs are:

paying and withdrawing from ATM, I do heavily use digital payment when available so I usually withdraw low amounts sporadically

getting paid

getting money from my Italian accounts, mostly for the start. My plan is to move a small sum and whatever I need at the start, leaving all the rest in EUR for the needs.

I was considering Revolut, seems like a good fit and the free tier sounds enough for me, do you think it is good? do you have any other solution to suggest?