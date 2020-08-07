0

I will probably start to work in the UK soon (a couple of months) and I was starting to look for bank account to open. I have a couple of bank accounts in Italy and I will probably keep them, but I will probably need another for day to day use.

My main needs are:

  • paying and withdrawing from ATM, I do heavily use digital payment when available so I usually withdraw low amounts sporadically
  • getting paid
  • getting money from my Italian accounts, mostly for the start. My plan is to move a small sum and whatever I need at the start, leaving all the rest in EUR for the needs.

I was considering Revolut, seems like a good fit and the free tier sounds enough for me, do you think it is good? do you have any other solution to suggest?

  • Getting paid is not easy with Revolut. You do not get a dedicated "public" account number, but you have a "shared" IBAN and every transfer requires exact Information supplied by the sender. Revolut might be a good supplement, but I think you need a classic bank account, too. – DavWEB 35 mins ago
  • @DavWEB any good online banking working in UK you can suggest? My main account here is ING, which is great, but they do no operate in UK :( I also have a prepaid with IBAN from Intesa. – bracco23 30 mins ago
  • Sorry, no experience with the UK. I use Revolut, though. Personally I would not keep more money with them than I'm going to spend in the next couple of days. The reason is, that the are known to block the account for months, if they feel suspecious activities happen. Google it. They have good conversion rates and low fees, that's why I use them mainly for currency conversion and online payment in foreign currencies :) – DavWEB 26 mins ago
  • After reading up on the shared IBAN matter, I'm not sure wheter this holds true for UK or not. In my home country it is true, that I don't have a dedicated IBAN. My other concerns remain nonetheless. – DavWEB 20 mins ago

