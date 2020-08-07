I'm new here and wondering how best to choose between two (or more) active funds for personal investment (on the basis of common information that funds must disclose). For example, I tried to calculate the Sharp-Ratio: I divided the geometric means of the returns over 3 years (fund A: 16.66%; fund B: 13.73%) by the given volatility over 3 years (A: 17.5%; B: 17.73%), which gives me values of 0.952 and 0.774 (A is better). Another thing I did is to look at the given maximal drawdown (or loss) over 3 years (A: -18.7%; B: -30.81%) (A is better). Now, maybe it would be better to compare longer periods (10 years?) but for this period only the annual returns and no volatility/ drawdown etc. are given. Is it possible to calculate them by oneself or how could I proceed for choosing between funds? I would be very happy about your suggestions.