I am a US tax resident and I am currently outside the United States. I have to complete French Form 5000 (mirror 1, mirror 2) a.k.a. CERFA 5000, which requires to obtain the signature of a "US financial institution" in box VI:

I called a few US branches of some of my US financial institutions and they all want me to come physically for a face-to-face appointment, which isn't an option for me as I am currently outside the United States.

Is the signature of a non-US branch of a US financial institution accepted by the French tax authorities for French Form 5000? (e.g., in my case, some branch of US financial institution HSBC located in Thailand)