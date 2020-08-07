My home mortgage was originally $602,400 when I initiated it in 4/2015, with a fixed 30y rate of 3.75%. No mortgage insurance. The principal balance is now $539,315. I'm being offered a rate of 2.875% IF I bring an extra 29k so that my jumbo mortgage becomes conforming. So I would be starting this new mortgage with a balance of $510,400. I'm told that closing costs would be in the vicinity of $5,500 everything said and done. I'm planning on staying in the house in the near future, at least 2 years and more if possible career-wise.

According to my calculations, this lowers my monthly payment by about $650, so this works out to a yearly $7,800, which I see as a guaranteed yearly return of 27% on that $29k (not taking the closing costs into account). This is more than I would hope to gain from investing this in the S&P 500, which is where I normally invest.

Is my logic flawed at all? I'm sure there are many other variables but did I miss anything huge that would significantly change my conclusion?

Thank you!