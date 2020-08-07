0

My home mortgage was originally $602,400 when I initiated it in 4/2015, with a fixed 30y rate of 3.75%. No mortgage insurance. The principal balance is now $539,315. I'm being offered a rate of 2.875% IF I bring an extra 29k so that my jumbo mortgage becomes conforming. So I would be starting this new mortgage with a balance of $510,400. I'm told that closing costs would be in the vicinity of $5,500 everything said and done. I'm planning on staying in the house in the near future, at least 2 years and more if possible career-wise.

According to my calculations, this lowers my monthly payment by about $650, so this works out to a yearly $7,800, which I see as a guaranteed yearly return of 27% on that $29k (not taking the closing costs into account). This is more than I would hope to gain from investing this in the S&P 500, which is where I normally invest.

Is my logic flawed at all? I'm sure there are many other variables but did I miss anything huge that would significantly change my conclusion?

Thank you!

Here's my math. You need to start by taking the current balance and using 24 yrs 8 months as the term. At the new rate, you'd pay $244/month less. If closing costs are $5500, the break even is 22.5 months. After that, consider the return on your $29,000. Just about 10% for having paid it to the mortgage. A chunk of that 'huge savings is from you lowering your own balance. Another chunk from going back to a new 30 year amortization. The deal is good, especially if you stay long term. Just not quite as dramatic as your numbers.

Years ago, I did something similar. I had a $480K mortgage 7.625%, and was able to drop it to $380K at 5.25%. But. At the same time I dropped from the remaining 25 years down to 15. Paying down the principal so much also dropped 10 years off the back end. That was at a time when the going rate was actually lower still, and the 5.25% came with zero closing costs. To sleep better at night after depleting nearly $90K from the emergency acct, I set up a HELOC at the same time. Having a credit line sub-5% seemed wiser than having $90K earning near zero interest. Many warned this was an awful idea. And I suppose a number of things could have gone wrong. I only offer this anecdote to share my own experience.

In the end, I'd then keep the 2.875% as long as possible, i.e. don't actually pay on the 22 year math, keep it to 30. Use the savings to kill any 5%+ debt you might have, and invest the rest for retirement. The actual $8K/yr cash flow will help you replenish savings if needed.

