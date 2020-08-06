Hello I have a theoretical question. Are warrants traded as listed instruments on any exchange. And can the standard big stock exchanges like NYSE trade warrants?
In addition to common stock, IPOs can contain warrants. The IPO tends to trade initially as a unit but all three may trade initially as well (common, warrant, unit). They can also be issued at a later date as a sweetener (see the APC/OXY merger). They can be issued with other securities as wells (bonds).
In the case of equity warrants, they will trade on the market where the common trades.