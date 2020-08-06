Let's say I wanted to buy a property in a certain area, I want to know how much of appreciation I am expecting in the next 5 years. What are methods that one can determine the appreciation?
Many methods exists - however finding out which one is the right one is impossible. No one knows what the market looks like in the future. – ssn 1 hour ago
I want to know how much of appreciation I am expecting in the next 5 years.
It is utterly impossible to know this.
It is sheer luck.
If you mean in previous years ...
How can we know the capital appreciation of property in an area?
These days it is incredibly easy to find this information. For example in the USA, zillow.com or a dozen competitors.
Use a search engine to instantly find vast amounts of data.