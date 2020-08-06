Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

I understand that central bookkeeping tasks of many if not most financial entities are:

Recording an order Issuing an invoice Recording (financial movements) into one ledger page or two or more ledger pages Issuing one receipt or two or more receipts

I know that for product sellers, a software integrated cash register automates tasks 1,3,4.

I assume that it is reasonable to automate all four tasks as well (if all took place)

I assume that an order document, an invoice document and a receipt document should generally be identical in everything besides their headlines (and possibly also their dates)

My problem

Unlike product sellers which use software integrated cash registers in their shops, the customers of individual service seller don't handle in front of a machine (as well as a big frightening company) that would automate each ledger-recording, let along installed payments ledger-recording (which would be anyway costly to process) so in case a customer smears an overall payment (repetitively asks to split it or to lower it) the individual service seller would have to ledger-record and issue a receipt* each time anew.

My question

How could I automate ledger recording and receipt issuing in case a customer changes method and/or timing of payment?