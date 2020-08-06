-3

I understand that central bookkeeping tasks of many if not most financial entities are:

  1. Recording an order
  2. Issuing an invoice
  3. Recording (financial movements) into one ledger page or two or more ledger pages
  4. Issuing one receipt or two or more receipts

I know that for product sellers, a software integrated cash register automates tasks 1,3,4.

  • I assume that it is reasonable to automate all four tasks as well (if all took place)
  • I assume that an order document, an invoice document and a receipt document should generally be identical in everything besides their headlines (and possibly also their dates)

My problem

Unlike product sellers which use software integrated cash registers in their shops, the customers of individual service seller don't handle in front of a machine (as well as a big frightening company) that would automate each ledger-recording, let along installed payments ledger-recording (which would be anyway costly to process) so in case a customer smears an overall payment (repetitively asks to split it or to lower it) the individual service seller would have to ledger-record and issue a receipt* each time anew.

My question

How could I automate ledger recording and receipt issuing in case a customer changes method and/or timing of payment?

New contributor
George is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • "Unlike product sellers which use cash registers in their shops," a TON of online only shops right now would tell you to check your assumptions. This is 2019, not 1950 - there are a lot of people that do not even run cash registers as they only sell online. Also, for likely more years than you are born - people are using ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE for many businesses. That normally comes with quite some functions - more than cash registers. – TomTom 1 hour ago
  • @TomTom the sarcasm is redundant; I have used accounting software myself but I don't recall how it solved the problem I have presented. – George 1 hour ago
  • Given that the question seems to ignore both, accounting software (in general- maybe not the one you used which seems to have been amazingly bad) as well as assuming every product shop uses a cash register - I personally think that the sarcasm was warranted. Not sure what you consider "using accounting software" but given how basic your functions are and how I see online shop software that does it as well as any non-trivial accounting software, me seriously questions you using accounting software. – TomTom 1 hour ago
  • 1
    There is also the point of accounting questions being off topic unless related to PERSONAL finance, not running a shop. – TomTom 1 hour ago
  • @TomTom it doesn't seem this way; I didn't use all it's features and didn't use it a long time. I didn't mean to assume every store uses cash registers (I should have written "most" I guess). I don't under what you meant by "how basic your functions are". – George 1 hour ago

