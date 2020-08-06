If I've understood everything correctly, I passed the substantial presence test for tax residency last month in July. Does this mean that I am a tax resident in 2020 from July onward, or for all of 2020, or from when I first entered the US this year (I've been in the US for pretty much the entire year, except that over the new year break I was in Canada, and returned to the US on Jan 3)? In particular, next year, for 2020, should I file as resident or dual-status?