I plan to receive a package sent from France to Bangkok, Thailand. The package contains 200 USD worth of shampoo and hair conditioner. How can a compute the Thai Customs taxes before receiving a package?

What I have found so far:

I read on https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/special-reports/355336/online-shopping-can-be-quite-taxing (mirror):

That daunting litany of taxes and duties, which might represent nearly 100% of the base purchase price, would be enough to stop most internet shoppers in their tracks. The Customs Tariff Schedule specifies which duties and taxes are applicable to particular goods. Today, we will examine the process of importing personal consumer items bought over the internet through one of the world's most popular internet-based businesses: Amazon.

I believe that the Customs Tariff Schedule is this document (mirror).

I have two issues with this document: