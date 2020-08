I invested in an Irish ‘offshore’ fund through this firm. The fund invest in assets all over the world but 50% is US equities. I am not an US person. I read offshore funds gets tax withholdings for about 15/30% of the US dividends. I have the chance to present foreign taxes for my home country tax credits. The advisor says the fund reinvest dividends and that I wasn’t withheld anything. (But I guess the fund was withheld)

What should I do/ask?

Thank you!!