I recently bought call options at $150 strike with exp on aug 14. The company LIVONGO was announcing earnings and shares closed @$144, Earnings announced in the morning with trading after hours at $155. At open announced phenomenal results at same time that they were being acquired by Teledoc. the deal is...LVNGO share holders get .592 and $11.33 cash, the deal will close end of 4th qtr. Share prices took a huge swing down. Now I am totally screwed on the calls, I have 17 @ $150 exp Aug 14th. This would have been met, easily and this announcement drive shares down to $128.

I also have calls for exp 2021 and 2022 that are in the money. They have dropped in value like crazy.

1. What happens to my Aug 14 $150 calls? 2. Also the later ones when they merge in Dec? 3. Lastly, the share prices have plummeted for both companies, do we get the .592 at the valuation when they announced +$11.33 or when the deal is done, making it worth less if the share prices aren't recovered? So 11.33 + the difference of the share price at time of close and time of announcement and .592.

This seems very shady to announce right when you announce phenomenal earnings.