I'm unclear when I see news articles about how the U.S. Treasury will borrow $2 Trillion in the second half of 2020, why would the Fed printing money result in a debt for future generations?

I can understand that if the U.S. is actually borrowing money from somewhere, it is debt that future generations would pay back.

But in this case, it sounds like the Fed is printing new money and the U.S. is borrowing from the Fed, I'm unclear how the next or future generations get involved with this debt.

