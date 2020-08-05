0

I created an account with TDAmeritrade and started investing in VFIAX(Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares) three years ago. At the time, I thought that I am investing in an index fund. However I was looking at Vanguard's website - https://investor.vanguard.com/mutual-funds/profile/overview/vfiax and it says that the minimum investment is 3000 and is available for a price of a share as an ETF.

Does this mean that the fund that I invested in tdameritrade is not an index fund but an ETF?

This is its description

How is it different from the VFIAX fund directly available at Vanguard?

Would it be a good idea for me to buy directly from Vanguard with an investment of 3000?

Would VFIAX fund that I have in tdameritrade interest not be compounded( I see in tdameritrade that its past 10 year interest is 13.52%)?

Do I have to sell and buy the stocks with interest every year for it to be compounded?

My goal is grow through this fund to a million dollars in 20 years. If I keep investing 2000 per month in this fund, will I be able to reach that goal?

0

Does this mean that the fund that I invested in tdameritrade is not an index fund but an ETF?

You own VFIAX, which is the mutual fund. VOO is the ETF version of the same thing.

A lot of Vanguard's offerings can be bought as either a mutual fund or Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). These work slightly differently from each other, but they track the same underlying assets. In this case, both track the S&P 500.

Ignoring fees, the returns of both of these would essentially be the same over time, so it doesn't matter which one you own. Now, the expense ratios are different (VFIAX is 0.04% vs VOO 0.03%), and TD Ameritrade might levy extra transaction fees to buy them.

If TD Ameritrade doesn't have any transaction or other fees, it doesn't really matter which one you own (other than the fund's expense ratio). The only difference is that VFIAX can be bought in any amount (after at least $3,000 invested), but VOO requires purchase in whole-number shares.

How is it different from the VFIAX fund directly available at Vanguard?

You won't have transaction fees if you buy direct from a Vanguard account. TD Ameritrade may levy extra fees.

Would it be a good idea for me to buy directly from Vanguard with an investment of 3000?

Only if TD Ameritrade has extra fees as opposed to Vanguard.

Would VFIAX fund that I have in tdameritrade interest not be compounded( I see in tdameritrade that its past 10 year interest is 13.52%)?

The return of the fund (or ETF) is the same regardless of where you buy it from. The only difference would be the fees levied by the brokerage (such as extra transaction fees)

Do I have to sell and buy the stocks with interest every year for it to be compounded?

No, that isn't necessary.

My goal is grow through this fund to a million dollars in 20 years. If I keep investing 2000 per month in this fund, will I be able to reach that goal?

Without knowing your current balance and assuming $2,000 a month investment in VFIAX (annualized return of 6.6%), your balance in 20 years would be just shy of 1m at $943,000.

