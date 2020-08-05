I created an account with TDAmeritrade and started investing in VFIAX(Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares) three years ago. At the time, I thought that I am investing in an index fund. However I was looking at Vanguard's website - https://investor.vanguard.com/mutual-funds/profile/overview/vfiax and it says that the minimum investment is 3000 and is available for a price of a share as an ETF.

Does this mean that the fund that I invested in tdameritrade is not an index fund but an ETF?

This is what my balance position looks like

This is its description

How is it different from the VFIAX fund directly available at Vanguard?

Would it be a good idea for me to buy directly from Vanguard with an investment of 3000?

Would VFIAX fund that I have in tdameritrade interest not be compounded( I see in tdameritrade that its past 10 year interest is 13.52%)?

Do I have to sell and buy the stocks with interest every year for it to be compounded?

My goal is grow through this fund to a million dollars in 20 years. If I keep investing 2000 per month in this fund, will I be able to reach that goal?