I am a 25 y/o US citizen working in the US for a US company. Given these days' hard times, my company has elected to suspend its 401k match. I make too much money to contribute to a Roth IRA. What is the most efficient thing to do with my money? Do I maintain my 401k contribution level, or cut it down and put the money elsewhere? My gut says to do this and put the extra money into an individual investment account, but my google searches yield mixed answers.