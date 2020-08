I am recently divorced (in Iowa). My spouse got a large bill in the mail for an emergency room visit (covered by insurance).

I'm not obligated to pay her bill according to the decree. If I wanted to be nice, could I pay this out of my HSA account that is now solely in my name for an expense that occurred while we were still married? Or is this account not valid for my ex because she's no longer covered by my insurance and her name is no longer on the HSA account?