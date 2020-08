I've read that when investing in a target date fund (401k or IRA) there are often a lot more fees involved than other funds. These are an easy option though if you're not too sure what to invest in. Is there a way to determine how much you would lose per year in fees from a target date fund? I know I would lose some in fees, but is there a guideline on how much is too much that would make it better to find different funds to invest in?