Last month I bought four ATM calls: CHWY strike $50; $1,660.00 per contract, expires on 01/2022. Right now CHWY is at $58.70, if I sell the call I would make about $1,500 but I have a lot of time left. How do you guys suggest me to play this call? I believe it will go up much higher in the next year. I am just wondering if there is a strategy I am missing instead of holding the call. Also, is there a way to know (mathematically) when the time value is at the rapid time decay region (highest slope change)? in other words, can I just assume a logarithmic base 10 decay? Thanks!

