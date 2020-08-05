A little while ago, I bought 61 shares of OPC (Occidental Petroleum Corp, now known as Oxy) traded in the Xetra exchange through Degiro.

A couple of days ago, the 61 shares are still there, but now I also have 7 non-tradable shares which are almost worthless:

I see nothing over Oxy's investors' page about what this could be about.

Degiro support told me this was due to a corporate action, but said they are only a broker, they do not analyze portfolios.

I figure this could happen if the stock stopped trading in Xetra, which is not the case. What could these non-tradable shares be about? It never happened to me and I see little information online, so I would really appreciate some help.