A little while ago, I bought 61 shares of OPC (Occidental Petroleum Corp, now known as Oxy) traded in the Xetra exchange through Degiro.

A couple of days ago, the 61 shares are still there, but now I also have 7 non-tradable shares which are almost worthless:

I see nothing over Oxy's investors' page about what this could be about.

Degiro support told me this was due to a corporate action, but said they are only a broker, they do not analyze portfolios.

I figure this could happen if the stock stopped trading in Xetra, which is not the case. What could these non-tradable shares be about? It never happened to me and I see little information online, so I would really appreciate some help.

​ Occidental Petroleum Corporation issued warrants to common stock owners on June 6th. The was a distribution of 1/8th of a warrant for every share of common stock owned (exercisable from August 3, 2020 through August 3, 2027). No fractional warrants were issued.

You own 61 shares so you are entitled to 7 warrants (the integer value of 61 divided by 8).

On my trading platform (USA), I see then traded on 6 different exchanges for about $4.82 so they're not worthless (contrary to your comment). Google "Occidental Petroleum warrants" for more info.

