I exchanged my EU driving license (obtained back in 2004) into a UK one in 2015. The UK driving license therefore says 2015 under 'Date of Issue'.

I'm in the process of getting quotes for car insurance. Under the question "How long have you held your license for?" would I have to say 16 years (from 2004) or 5 years (from 2015)? Seems to make quite a big difference to the final quote.