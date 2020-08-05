Not sure if this posted in the right section, so please move if neccessary.

I have an issue where a package is stuck at the logistic company customs offices because the seller has apparently misdeclared the content value. I am not going to pay the fine they want me to pay so now they want know what they should do with the parcel. Should they not be asking this from the seller as I have explicitly told them I have no intention of paying any misdeclaration charge on the parcel.

I am worried that if "I" give them any instruction regarding the parcel, it will be legally binding against myself (e.g. if I say they must ship it back to the seller, they might send the shipping invoice to me and not carry the cost on them self or the seller).

I am more than happy to just stick it out and keep telling them to contact the Seller, but just wanted a bit more clarity with regards to if I will be legally/contractually binded to any instruction I give them and also if this instruction is not supposed to come from the seller since the parcel is a stopped state.

Finally, if you have purchased an item on Ebay/Amazon/Aliexpress or the like, are you immediately considered to be the owner of the purchased product even if you have not received or signed for it.

I also wouldn't want any unneccessary action I take to affect my refund request