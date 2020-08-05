0

I'm confused on how dividing the stock into two increases the trading volume.

| improve this question | |
0

There are several effects from a traditional stock split:

A stock split increases the number of shares in circulation thereby increasing liquidity which facilitates more trading which in turn tends to narrow the bid-ask spread.

Higher liquidity may also attract traders which may increase volatility.

Reduced share price also attracts new investors who might have felt that the pre-split price was too high.

When combined, all of these factors increase trading volume.

| |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.