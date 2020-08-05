I'm confused on how dividing the stock into two increases the trading volume.
There are several effects from a traditional stock split:
A stock split increases the number of shares in circulation thereby increasing liquidity which facilitates more trading which in turn tends to narrow the bid-ask spread.
Higher liquidity may also attract traders which may increase volatility.
Reduced share price also attracts new investors who might have felt that the pre-split price was too high.
When combined, all of these factors increase trading volume.