My company matches my 401K contributions, 4% to my 5%, so I'm contributing at least 5%. So I ran some numbers.

If I switch from traditional contributions of 5% to ROTH contributions of 5%, my take-home pay decreases by $50. I'm in the 22% tax bracket, and married, filing jointly. I'm at the very low end of the bracket, so I'm not likely to jump up to the 24% even when my spouse also gets a job. To reduce my take-home pay by an equal $50 with a Traditional contribution, I need to put approximately 6.5% per pay period into my Traditional 401K account.

I'm not sure how to do the calculation on growth over time, or approximate future tax costs, etc. I don't know which one is the better option. Either way I take home $50 less now, but with Traditional I contribute more, and with ROTH, I pay less taxes in the future.

To first order, assuming your tax rate in retirement will be the same as now, you would be indifferent between traditional and Roth -- an equal reduction in current take-home pay will lead to equal after-tax retirement income. Note that the employer match always goes into a traditional account, so that does not affect the decision (since you are maxing out the match).

The Roth 401(k) can be advantageous if you expect your tax rate to be higher in the future, if you are maxing out the contribution limit (Roth effectively allows you to contribute more), or if you want to avoid required minimum distributions in retirement via an IRA rollover. More discussion can be found here and here.

