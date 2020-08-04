My company matches my 401K contributions, 4% to my 5%, so I'm contributing at least 5%. So I ran some numbers.

If I switch from traditional contributions of 5% to ROTH contributions of 5%, my take-home pay decreases by $50. I'm in the 22% tax bracket, and married, filing jointly. I'm at the very low end of the bracket, so I'm not likely to jump up to the 24% even when my spouse also gets a job. To reduce my take-home pay by an equal $50 with a Traditional contribution, I need to put approximately 6.5% per pay period into my Traditional 401K account.

I'm not sure how to do the calculation on growth over time, or approximate future tax costs, etc. I don't know which one is the better option. Either way I take home $50 less now, but with Traditional I contribute more, and with ROTH, I pay less taxes in the future.