I'm looking at two US aggregate bonds trying to understand why one is more popular than the other.
- iShares US Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - 0.25% TER - Bloomberg Barclays
- iShares US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - 0.07% TER - ICE US Treasury Core
It seems Bloomberg Barclays ETF is more popular than ICE ETF although it has higher expense ratio. I found this that describes ICE allocation formulas but I can't fully comprehend it. Is there anything inherently wrong with ICE Treasury Core index? How does it compare to Bloomberg Barclays index?