If I place an order to buy or sell a stock or futures contract, is there any sort of personal identifier that goes to the exchange along with my order? I don't necessarily mean my name or SSN, but just any sort of identifier that is unique to me.

So if I buy 1067 shares of a stock at 9:37 am, and then later that day I place a stop order to sell those 1067 shares, would the exchange know the stop order was placed by the same person who bought the shares at 9:37 am?