i have confusion about the day-trading rules. from below scenario which is pattern DT:

  1. I bought 1 apple share in pre-market and sell the same in the After-Market hours (Within same day).
  2. I bought 1 Apple Share around 11:00 AM and Sell the same in the After Market hours (around 6:00PM)
  3. I bought 1 Apple share in after Market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in pre Market (8 am)
  4. I bought 1 Apple share in after Market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in regular Market (11 am)
  5. I bought 1 Apple share in after Market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in After Market (6 pm)
Day trading is the buying and selling a financial instrument within a single trading day.

Based on that definition, there should be no confusion. Trades 1 and 2 are day trades and trades 3, 4 and 5 are not.

The Pattern Day Trader rule allows 3 day trades in a rolling five business day period in a margin account, provided the number of day trades are more than six percent of the total trading for that five-day period.

There is no limit to how many day trades that you can make in a cash account as long as you are using settled funds.

