i have confusion about the day-trading rules. from below scenario which is pattern DT:
- I bought 1 apple share in pre-market and sell the same in the After-Market hours (Within same day).
- I bought 1 Apple Share around 11:00 AM and Sell the same in the After Market hours (around 6:00PM)
- I bought 1 Apple share in after Market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in pre Market (8 am)
- I bought 1 Apple share in after Market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in regular Market (11 am)
- I bought 1 Apple share in after Market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in After Market (6 pm)