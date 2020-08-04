Why do banks pay a compound interest on deposits?

Obviously they'd be better off paying a simple interest instead, which would still be attractive to their customers.

However I figured that in such a situation, I could simply deposit money in a bank, say, for a year, earn the interest for that year, withdraw the original capital plus the interest, deposit it in another bank, earn an interest on the interest of the previous deposit and so on, thus getting to enjoy a compound interest anyway. Obviously in this scenario a single bank wouldn't enjoy long term deposits, which is why they'd rather pay a compound interest to their customers.

Is my reasoning correct? And are there other reasons why banks pay compound interest?

The answer to this question doesn't seem trivial.

Despite my efforts, I could not find any useful resource on the internet to answer this question. Useful resources are very welcome.