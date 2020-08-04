0

Why do banks pay a compound interest on deposits?

Obviously they would be better off paying a simple interest instead, which would still be attractive to their customers.

However I figured that in such a situation, I could simply deposit money in a bank, say, for a year, earn the interest for that year, withdraw the original capital plus the interest, deposit it in another bank, earn an interest on the interest of the previous deposit and so on, thus getting to enjoy a compound interest anyway. Obviously in this scenario banks wouldn't enjoy long term deposits, which is why they'd rather pay a compound interest to their customers.

Is my reasoning correct? And are there other reasons why banks pay compound interest?

  • 1
    The simple answer is that compound interest is simpler.The bank only has to keep track of the current balance. – Pete Becker 15 mins ago
  • It is 'simpler', but also a lot more expensive than simple interest. It's certainly expensive enough that the gain in simplicity of accounting doesn't justify it alone. – kYuZz 9 mins ago
I don't think there's one definitive answer, but certainly your scenario is an appropriate interpretation of compound interest. You wouldn't even need to change banks; just make a complete withdrawal and immediately redeposit it.

But primarily, as Pete eloquently put it in a comment, compound interest is simpler.

Remember that banks have been around for hundreds of years, before computers made bookkeeping trivial. It's likely that it was much simpler to just track the entire balance of an account and pay interest on that rather than having to account for "principal" and interest separately and pay interest only on the principal. You'd also have to keep track of withdrawals, and somehow portion the withdrawals between interest and principal.

Also note that banks also get to charge compound interest on revolving debt like credit cards (but typically not lines of credit). The interest changed is added to the account, and your interest is calculated on the entire balance, not just the "principal". So it works in their favor as well.

