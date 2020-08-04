1

Please consider a case were an overseas customer tells contractor that she or he can indeed pay for the job via common overseas payment options such as an online payment / Money order / Payment card / Bank transfer; rather but would prefer to pay via some cryptocurrency;

Assuming the contractor got the cryptocurrency payment;
Can a contractor transduce a cryptocurrency payment into money (I deliberately avoid to specify a specific type of cryptocurrency because I generally don't know the different types)?

By "contractor" I meant to a personal service seller but an answerer might want to explain about an organization as well.

  • It's a straightforward SCAM. Walk away while you can. – Fattie 18 mins ago
  • @Fattie I believe so but I have edited to reflect my original meaning (which I deliberately presented in the way you replied to because I thought it would be obvious I brought it only for the example). – George 10 secs ago
Yes, there are ways to convert cryptocurrency to various real [believe me, I very specifically chose that word] currencies. If someone claims they can't they are probably setting up fraud of some type.

The 'smell test' that fails here is that demanding very specific payment techniques, to the exclusion of all others, is often step 1 in committing some sort of online service fraud. This is true whether it is demanding a specific type of Western Union payment, or some random cryptocurrency.

The reality of why this is the case, is that payment to the other person is typically demanded in a way that is non-refundable. If you use paypal, you might be able to dispute the charge if the seller doesn't follow through on their end of the transaction, but cryptocurrency is unrecoverable [this is one of its flaws, often touted as one of its benefits].

  • As G.E.B. outlines, this is just a scam. It's completely normal that people / companies "with bitcoin" send normal dollar transfers to pay contractors, pay their rent etc. This is trivial and happens in the billions each day. Anyone who "must" pay by bitcoin, it's just a scam in progress. – Fattie 16 mins ago
  1. "customer tells contractor that she or he can't pay for the job via common overseas payment options..."

FYI. This is, simply, an outright lie.

It would be like saying "I can not purchase a cup of coffee" or "I am unable to find a Road" or "There's a strange problem and the sun didn't rise today."

Completely silly.

(It could be they want to pay with bitcoin, since (say) they have some on hand, but if they say they "can't" pay normally, it's simply a lie.)

  1. It is trivial to convert bitcoin to ordinary money, sure. This happens in the billions each day.

Note that fees are HIGH.

  1. Note that in this situation, very simply...

... the >> customer << would simply click one button, to, send normal USD to the contractor.

There is utterly no reason for the customer, to send bitcoin, and expect the contractor to make the effort to exchange it to dollars.

The >> customer << would simply click one button, to, send normal USD to the contractor.

(Sure, the customer may say "Oh, I can't be bothered doing that, I will give you 20% extra on top so you can do it." But normally the customer would click one button to exchange bitcoin to USD and send a normal transfer.)

This is simply a scam.

Note that this is almost certainly some sort of scam or scammy edge case.

Anyone who "has bitcoin" knows you can click a button, exchange it to USD, and send a normal dollar transfer to say a contractor or other payment.

This happens in the billions every day and it's as easy as buying panties at WalMart. It's a non-issue, trivial.

The fact that they're saying they "can't" do this instantly flags it as some sort of scam or soft scammy edge case.

Do note that if you accept bitcoin in payment, you MUST tell the IRS about the transaction, there is a special form.

