3

Suppose that an overseas customer tells a contractor that she or he cannot pay for the job via common overseas payment options — such as an online payment, money order, payment card, bank transfer — but can pay via some cryptocurrency.

Assuming that the contractor got a cryptocurrency payment, can a contractor convert a cryptocurrency (principally irreversible) payment into money?

I deliberately avoid to specify a specific type of cryptocurrency because I generally don't know the different types.

By "contractor" I meant to a personal service seller but an answerer might want to explain about an organization as well.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
George is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 4
    It's a straightforward SCAM. Walk away while you can. – Fattie 21 hours ago
  • 1
    @Fattie Scammers usually request that the victims use irreversible transfers. In this case, it's the hypothetical scammer proposing that he make an irreversible transfer. You assume too much and jump to conclusions too fast. – Rodrigo de Azevedo 18 hours ago
  • @RodrigodeAzevedo - I'd be happy to bet you $10 (in bitcoin) that it's a scam. Sadly. Whilst, as you say, it's true that scammers "request you" use bitcoin, it's also completely normal that for one reason or another scammers / criminals / etc magically "can't send" you dollars, and can "only !" send bitcoin. – Fattie 18 hours ago
  • 4
    @Fattie And who is being scammed? Perhaps it's the taxman, not the contractor. – Rodrigo de Azevedo 17 hours ago
  • 8
    Of course cryptocurrencies can be converted into money. What exactly is the question? Must the contractor pay taxes on that money? In most developed countries, the contractor most certainly must pay taxes indeed. I don't understand what is being asked. – Rodrigo de Azevedo 15 hours ago
11

Yes, there are ways to convert cryptocurrency to various real [believe me, I very specifically chose that word] currencies. If someone claims they can't they are probably setting up fraud of some type.

The 'smell test' that fails here is that demanding very specific payment techniques, to the exclusion of all others, is often step 1 in committing some sort of online service fraud. This is true whether it is demanding a specific type of Western Union payment, or some random cryptocurrency.

The reality of why this is the case, is that payment to the other person is typically demanded in a way that is non-refundable. If you use paypal, you might be able to dispute the charge if the seller doesn't follow through on their end of the transaction, but cryptocurrency is unrecoverable [this is one of its flaws, often touted as one of its benefits].

| improve this answer | |
  • 1
    As G.E.B. outlines, this is just a scam. It's completely normal that people / companies "with bitcoin" send normal dollar transfers to pay contractors, pay their rent etc. This is trivial and happens in the billions each day. Anyone who "must" pay by bitcoin, it's just a scam in progress. – Fattie 21 hours ago
  • [believe me, I very specifically chose that word] "real" or "currencies"? Thanks, – George 21 hours ago
  • The only way I can think of converting a cryptocurrency into real money is by selling to someone else willing to buy it as an investment. Are there any other ways cryptocurrency is being converted to money? – user17915 3 hours ago
  • @user17915 That's the only way to convert any type of currency into a different kind of currency. – nick012000 1 hour ago
6
  1. "customer tells contractor that she or he can't pay for the job via common overseas payment options..."

FYI. This is, simply, an outright lie.

It would be like saying "I can not purchase a cup of coffee" or "I am unable to find a Road" or "There's a strange problem and the sun didn't rise today."

Completely silly.

(It could be they want to pay with bitcoin, since (say) they have some on hand, but if they say they "can't" pay normally, it's simply a lie.)

  1. It is trivial to convert bitcoin to ordinary money, sure. This happens in the billions each day.

Note that fees are HIGH.

  1. Note that in this situation, very simply...

... the >> customer << would simply click one button, to, send normal USD to the contractor.

There is utterly no reason for the customer, to send bitcoin, and expect the contractor to make the effort to exchange it to dollars.

The >> customer << would simply click one button, to, send normal USD to the contractor.

(Sure, the customer may say "Oh, I can't be bothered doing that, I will give you 20% extra on top so you can do it." But normally the customer would click one button to exchange bitcoin to USD and send a normal transfer.)

This is simply a scam.

Note that this is almost certainly some sort of scam or scammy edge case.

Anyone who "has bitcoin" knows you can click a button, exchange it to USD, and send a normal dollar transfer to say a contractor or other payment.

This happens in the billions every day and it's as easy as buying panties at WalMart. It's a non-issue, trivial.

The fact that they're saying they "can't" do this instantly flags it as some sort of scam or soft scammy edge case.

Do note that if you accept bitcoin in payment, you MUST tell the IRS about the transaction, there is a special form.

| improve this answer | |
  • Note: there are some people who think cryptocurrency will take over the world and want to use it, but those people would probably also be willing to send normal currency if you can't accept cryptocurrency. – user253751 19 hours ago
  • "Note that fees are HIGH." They're typically around 20-55 basis points. That's less than many other conventional payment mechanisms. See, for example, Coinbase Pro's fee table which maxes out at one half of one percent. – David Schwartz 12 hours ago
0

Since cryptocurrency can be transferred, it can be exchanged for cash. However, some in possession of cryptocurrency may prefer not to do so. Two possibilities:

  1. Suppose that the customer in question acquired Bitcoin a decade ago, when its price was, say, approximately 0.1% of today's price. Suppose further that this acquisition was informal, over-the-counter and left little that could constitute an audit trail. Assuming that the customer in question is happy to pay capital gains taxes, scrutiny of the acquisition might lead to uncomfortable, embarrassing questions. Was the customer engaged in criminal activity a decade ago? Bribery? Drug trafficking? Money laundering? Terrorism financing?

  2. Suppose that the customer is engaged in cyber-crime, say, ransomware. After having held firms, hospitals, municipalities and individuals hostage, the customer in question may possess "dirty" cryptocurrency. Were the customer to attempt to exchange such "dirty" assets for cash at a cryptocurrency exchange, he would have to deal with KYC and AML. If the customer attempted to exchange "dirty" cryptocurrency for physical cash, he might need to hire armed security. Paying a foreign contractor may be attractive because in that case the KYC / AML requirements are much more relaxed — perhaps even non-existent. Are foreign contractors more skilled than compliance officers at determining whether the documents provided by the customer in question are fraudulent?

These are only two possibilities. There must be more. Can you think of any?

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

George is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.